March is Women’s History Month. We may only have one week left, but SoFlo is definitely not done celebrating. There’s a special series happening at one of our local landmarks that’s honoring the women who helped shape our community.

Brittany Graham’s got a voice, and she’s not afraid to use it to tell the story of South Florida historian and founder of the Black Archives, Dr. Dorothy Jenkins Fields.

Brittany Graham: “It’s really a special time, and you can tell how special it is to everyone that’s involved.”

Brittany is one of three soloists performing in “Through the Storm: Women Walking in Greatness.”

It’s a three-part musical series happening at the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, in partnership with Hued Songs and Illuminarts.

Amanda Crider: “Illuminarts is a concert series here in Miami, Florida. We partner with museums and galleries to present curated programs of music.”

… that honors local leaders as part of Women’s History Month.

Brittany Graham: “We’re just celebrating the lives of these women who have been trailblazers in the community and in the arts. and we’re just honoring them with music and our songs, and there’s narration, and it’s just a really wonderful program.”

No two shows are the same because a different woman is highlighted each week.

Amanda Crider: “The second week we’re highlighting Betty Mae Tiger Jumper. She was the first female chief of the Seminole Tribe here in South Florida. And then the third week we’re highlighting Sandrell Rivers, who was a tireless arts advocate.”

But they do all feature music and spoken word, as a narrator guides audiences through the stories.

Rosie Gordon-Wallace narrating on stage: “Until the lions tell their story, tales of the hunt will continue to glorify the hunter.”

Rosie Gordon-Wallace: “I know the story, I know the narrative of Dr. Dorothy Fields. I’ve seen her work. And so it’s an honor.”

The shows may be about women’s history, but their ultimate goal is to inspire the future.

Brittany Graham: “You walk through the storm. It’s happening. But you make your way through it and you feel triumphant afterwards because it wasn’t easy, but I made it. And if I can make it through this storm, I can make it through any storm.”

Dr. Dorothy Jenkins Fields: “Miami’s story cannot be told until your story is a part of it. Thank you so much.”

For tickets, click here.

