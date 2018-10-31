Three restaurant celebrates 1 year anniversary with collaboration dinner

A Wynwood hotspot is celebrating its first anniversary. Deco made a reservation at Three where a number of local chefs make up the menu.

If you’re looking for eclectic new world cuisine, Three is the magic number.

Norman Van Aken, chef: “We celebrate the diversity of Florida, the many immigrants that make up Florida.”

Headed by James Beard Award winning chef Norman Van Aken, the Wynwood restaurant is celebrating a year of fine dining.

Norman Van Aken: “The theme is really people who have come up and worked with me in the past.”

A decadent dinner will showcase some of SoFlo’s hottest chefs — and some of Norman’s favorite people!

Norman Van Aken: “Michelle Bernstein, she goes back furthest in time to work with me. Then we have Phil Bryant, who has been cooking for a long time in Coral Gables.”

The night will also feature the flavors of Three.

Juan Garrido, chef-de-cuisine: “We’re doing lamb, our take on a traditional Mexican dish. We finished the whole dish with some spiced lamb jus.”

For dessert?

Devil’s food cake, with tonka bean ice cream.

Yummo!!

Customer 1: “It’s beautiful, the decoration, everything, the food, people, it’s amazing.”

Customer 2: “That’s a spicy margarita. It’s so good. It’s my favorite drink here. I get it every time.”

Three’s anniversary dinner takes place Wednesday, Nov. 7.

Best of all is the proceeds go to the Best Buddies charity.

Norman Van Aken: “We will all be conspiring together. Six-course menu, hors d’oeuvre, champagne reception, wines to match. It’s going to be quite the party.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Three

50 NW 24th St #101

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 748-4540

https://www.threewynwood.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.