MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami celebrated tradition and community with its annual Three Kings Parade, and this past weekend’s festivities featured some star power.

The parade took place on Sunday along Calle Ocho in Little Havana. It featured different colorful floats, marching bands and performers.

“The Three Kings Parade brings our community together, connecting families, neighbors, and generations through shared tradition and culture,” City of Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins said.

“My favorite part of the parade is just seeing the children of Miami-Dade and the City of Miami bring out everything that they’ve learned in school, and their high school bands and cheerleading and using their talents to entertain everybody,” attendee Lisa Sacco said.

“Man, just to see everybody come out and have a good time. You know, the world is crazy nowadays, so to see so many people coming together and just having a great time, all smiling, supporting one cause, it’s a beautiful thing,” attendee Timothy Lee said while his child sat on his shoulders.

The event had a special honoree, singer Camila Cabello, who was given the key to the City of Miami.

