Thousands wait for hours at Miami church for glimpse of Kanye

MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of people waited on Kanye West for hours after a church in Miami announced the artist would be in attendance.

7News cameras captured the massive turnout outside and inside VOUS Church along Northwest Second Avenue, near 62nd Street, late Sunday night.

Church officials said thousands of people showed up and were seated in the church. An overflow crowd watched the service on a big screen in the church’s courtyard.

Things are absolutely WILD at this church in Little Haiti. It was announced only a few hours ago Kayne West will here with his choir. Easily 1,000+ people flocked to the streets hoping to get in. This has felt more like a club than a church service @wsvn pic.twitter.com/NclSpAdMWv — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) December 9, 2019

Not long after VOUS Church announced on social media that West was going to stop by, massive crowds showed up to the house of worship, waiting to catch a glimpse of the superstar, who is a born-again Christian.

That wait took longer than anticipated. Church officials said West would arrive by 6 p.m., but he showed up hours later, just after 10 p.m.

So many people showed up to this Sunday service at a Miami church — where @kanyewest performed last second — there was an overflow viewing in the church courtyard 😳 pic.twitter.com/gzdGSKXiNg — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) December 9, 2019

Police were caught off guard. Officers showed up and closed roads to vehicles as they worked crowd control.

Earlier Sunday morning, West debuted his new opera at Marine Stadium on Virginia Key, one day after he’d announced it during Art Basel.

