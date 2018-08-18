MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A star-studded show commanded the stage before thousands of fans, as Taylor Swift’s worldwide tour came to South Florida.

7News cameras captured “Swifties” lining up at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for the Grammy-winning star’s only local stop.

“Well, I love Taylor Swift, and I love her music, and I’m so excited,” said a fan.

Devoted fans said that when Tay Tay’s in town, they just can’t miss the show.

“Oh, yeah, she’s down here in Miami, It’s going down tonight, you know what I’m saying?” said another fan. “If you ain’t in the place, then I don’t know where you at, but you need to be here. But it’s going down. Taylor Swift in the house. The place is packed, it’s jumping. We ’bout it, ’bout it, you know, we going to do ours.”

The crowds were so massive that road closures went into effect around Hard Rock Stadium. The intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 191st Street was shut down from 10 p.m. until at least midnight.

Officials urged drivers not going to the concert to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Meanwhile, fans inside the venue knew exactly what they wanted to hear from Swift.

“This show is a lot different from her past ones,” said fan Taylor Scott. “She put in some old songs to make some fun, but her stage presence and everything has just grown over the past years. I’m excited to see it.”

Saturday’s concert was part of Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour, which is comprised of 53 performances. It began in Glendale, California on May 8 and is scheduled to finish in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 21.

The tour’s opening acts are South Florida’s own Camila Cabello and British singer-songwriter Charli XCX.

