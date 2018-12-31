Thousands ring in 2019 at Miami, Fort Lauderdale celebrations

MIAMI (WSVN) - With just hours left until the end of 2018, South Florida residents and visitors celebrated the arrival of the New Year at celebrations in downtown Miami and downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The Big Orange at the InterContinental Hotel is ready to fulfill its yearly duty of announcing the new year.

Rapper Pitbull and other musical guests entertained a huge crowd from the main stage at Bayfront Park starting at 8:30 p.m.

“Mr. 305! What can I say?” said a woman.

This is Pitbull’s fourth year hosting “Pitbull’s New Year’s Eve Revolution.”

Revelers said they’re enjoying the performances and the food, and are looking forward to the fireworks display.

“This is the place. This is where all the parties are,” said a man.

“It’s a big party city, which is a very different change from back home,” said a woman who is visiting from New Mexico.

Crews spent days getting everything in place to usher in 2019.

This year’s theme is saluting our seniors.

“In celebrating our seniors and celebrating in partnership with various entities like AARP, we’re looking at how we can better bring together through festivals and events,” said Corky Dozier, executive director of the Greater Miami Host Committee. “That inclusion and that opportunity to rise up with the Big Orange for a happy and healthy new year.”

The Big Orange began to light up at 6 p.m.

“It’s pretty cool to see an orange. It’s a little difference than what you see in New York when they drop the ball and everything,” said reveler Lindsay Lane, who is visiting from Pennsylvania, “so it’s pretty cool to see that, and it’s electronic.”

The bright smiling fruit was framed by Miami’s newest skyline dancers on the side of the InterContinental.

“We will have the biggest tropical New Year’s Eve party in all of America,” said City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo earlier on Monday.

Attendees are reminded to leave bottles, cans and coolers at home. There will be a wide array of beverage and food choices at the celebration.

Revelers are also reminded to leave the fireworks to the pros.

“A lot of preparations and logistics involved, with the barges, the boats,” said Gary Avins from Fire Power Displays, “and a lot of new stuff, new effects we’re doing, like we do every year to come in with a big bang.”

City of Miami Police stepped up security and promoting the department’s “see something, say something” policy.

“I’m glad to see that they want everyone to be conscious and aware and watching out for each other and able to text for help if we need it,” said reveler Ruth Aragon.

For those attending Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution at Bayfront Park… If you see something that requires Police attention, don’t hesitate to say something. Text #69050 with the message header “Bayfront” and then your message. Officers are monitoring the text messages. — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 31, 2018

Police cruisers created a barrier between outside cars and the crowd.

Officials said, if revelers don’t have to drive, they should refrain from doing so.

“It’s going to be hard to find a good parking space,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega, ” and at the same time, if you’re going to come here and have a few drinks, you want to seek public transportation.”

The festivities at Bayfront Park and Bayside Marketplace are entirely free, making the excitement accessible to everyone.

“The music, the diversity, the dancing, the rhythm,” said Dozier.

“You will have a party, a free party unlike anything you’d see anywhere else in America,” said Carollo.

Authorities stressed that attendees will need to take public transportation or ride sharing services as some roads in the area will be closed.

Meanwhile, in Fort Lauderdale, what city officials touted as one of the biggest New Year’s celebrations in Florida got underway.

The Orange Bowl Downtown Countdown is taking place at Southwest Second Street between Southwest Second and Fifth avenues.

Hundreds of people flocked to the celebration, which began at 4:30 p.m.

The slew of family-friendly activities include bounce houses, face painting, games, contests and music.

“It’s really nice. It’s a great environment, very secure. There’s police all over, and we love it,” said attendee Diego Peña. “Plus, it’s close to us.”

Orange Bowl mascot Obie posed for pictures from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Everybody has a good time, and everybody has a good time together for the new year,” said reveler Michael Martinez.

City officials were present at the event to ensure everybody has a good time.

“The city of Fort Lauderdale is getting known for it’s special events. The parties we throw for our neighbors and community are very popular,” said Fort Lauderdale Parks and Recreation spokesperson Debbie Bylica, “and they’re growing every year, bigger and better.

The midnight countdown will feature Fort Lauderdale’s larger-than-life illuminated anchor that descends from 100 feet in the air.

“Now I’m here to watch the anchor fall down when it’s lighting up,” said young reveler Sarah Barham.

Children who might not make it to midnight got their own version of the anchor drop — and that’s when many parents will drop them off.

“They get pretty excited. Then we go home, we drop them, and we go,” said Peña.

Live music at the main stage kicked off at 7:45 p.m., as Himmarshee Street turned into party central.

“I think it’s a lot of fun, actually,” said Martinez. “Yeah, it’s really good to see everybody come out.”

The street festival is scheduled to end at 1 a.m.

Officials urge those planning to attend to arrive as early as possible to avoid traffic congestion.

Bayfront Park will remain open until 2 a.m.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.