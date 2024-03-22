MIAMI (WSVN) - Rain or shine, the Ultra Music Festival is still expecting thousands of people to make their way to Bayfront Park this weekend for one of South Florida’s hottest festivals.

7News cameras on Friday afternoon captured festivalgoers wearing raincoats and ponchos shortly after gates opened.

Many revelers were still in their vibrant outfits as they waited to get into the venue.

“I figured if I’m gonna get wet, why not just get wet?” said Hanna Glen, who is visiting from Oregon.

“It is sticky but manageable,” said Miami resident Michelle Smith.

Organizers are providing attendees with ponchos for purchase inside the festival grounds.

“I’m actually warm right now,” said Kolby Barber, who is visiting from Oregon.

Gates opened at 3:30 p.m., and 7SkyForce flew over the scene earlier to see people line up to get in despite the washout. Thousands more are expected throughout the weekend.

Festivalgoers said the rain will not kill their vibe.

“If you aren’t here, you gotta be here. Let’s go!” said Miami resident Dale Rucker.

Ultra organizers advise festivalgoers to use rideshare services due to traffic delays caused by the rain. For more information about road closures near Bayfront Park, click here.

