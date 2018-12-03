Thousands expected to flock to South Florida for Art Basel

MIAMI (WSVN) - Art Basel is set to kick off across South Florida, drawing thousands of art enthusiasts from around the world.

Swedish artist Ula was spotted putting his final touches on his project in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, Monday.

Ula found the mechanics of working with the lift are more complicated than the art itself.

“I got those sketched out, I also figured out how to move around it,” he said, “so I guess the actual physical work is gonna go faster than the sketching out.”

For many locals and tourists, December is Art Basel and Miami Art Week. While most events don’t begin until later in the week, traffic is already building around Miami and Miami Beach.

7Skyforce HD got a bird’s-eye view of some art installations being put up, as well as bystanders taking pictures.

Cin Cin flew in from China to experience her first Art Basel. She’s also in town to support a friend’s work.

“Amazing, very big sunshine,” she said. “Different [from] my city.”

Roberto Olivares is bummed to have to leave Miami and head back to his hometown in Spain’s Canary Islands just before the festivities begin.

“It was incredible. At least this weekend was beautiful,” Olivares said.

“I think it’s a really important time because everybody comes to get together here,” said Michi Jigarjian, who works for a nonprofit in New York. “There’s a lot of energy, and a lot of people come for many different reasons, not just for the fair, but for all different types of businesses.”

Max Francois is a local resident who will be working security for the event.

“There’s a lot of work, a lot of jobs and a lot of fun,” he said.

City of Miami Police are working hard to ensure everybody is safe. They suggest using rideshare services and public transportation to get around, since the main road in Wynwood will be closed to vehicular traffic.

“Basically throughout the city, we’re expecting hundreds of thousands of visitors that are gonna be coming,” said Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina. “We are going to be closing the street as we get closer to the weekend, probably Friday through Sunday, for pedestrian traffic only.”

Officials said there will be zero tolerance for underage drinking and driving under the influence.

