MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A good time was not hard to come by this weekend in Miami-Dade County, especially with the festival frenzy that rolled into town.

In Miami Gardens, Jazz in the Gardens made a smooth comeback at the Hard Rock Stadium.

“Jazz in the Gardens is a global event. People are traveling from all over the world to be right here,” said Miami Gardens Councilman Robert Stephens III.

“Every year it just gets better and better,” said Mr. Hardge with Jazz in the Gardens. “Now, we took a little hiatus due to the pandemic, but nonetheless, we’re back.”

People came for the food, the drinks, the photo booth, and of course, the headliners.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Rick Ross and H.E.R.,” said a concertgoer.

Sunday was the second day of the 15th festival’s star-studded lineup. Some of the acts took the crowd to church.

That free feeling of celebrating and sharing culture was also felt at Calle Ocho, held Sunday in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood..

“It’s all Latins together, to dance, to sing, to share their culture,” said attendee Leah Rose.

And dance they did, all over the iconic Southwest Eighth Street.

The music festival returned following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

“Calle Ocho is important, especially more than ever, because we have been through hell the last few years,” said Rose.

Revelers came for the arepas and stayed for the pineapples, as well as the music.

Back at Jazz in the Gardens, culture and music continued to take center stage, as Rick Ross delighted concertgoers Sunday night.

H.E.R. closed out this year’s festival.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.