Think pink! Hot hue makes a big comeback in 2019 fashion trends

All the cool kids are wearing pink these days. By cool kids we mean celebrities and models — and you can pull off the look, too! We’re checking out the style that’s in high demand this summer.
This summer, think pink! Pink is in, in a major way.
We went to the beautiful National Hotel on Miami Beach to learn more about the trend — from Hot Miami Styles.
Amber Quinn, Hot Miami Styles: “Hot Miami Styles is an online-based store where you can shop 365 days a year, 24/7, so you can be up late at night shopping for the hottest trends.”
Celebrities galore are looking pretty in pink — from Brie Larson and Gabrielle Union, to Nicki Minaj and Kendall Jenner.
Amber Quinn: “As soon as a Kardashian or someone is wearing it, we pick it up, and then all of our girls are like, ‘I need that, I need that, I need that.'”
The style is versatile. Hey, that rhymes!
Amber Quinn: “Pink is just awesome in general. You can do it as a night look or a daytime look. I think it looks awesome on anyone.”
And the color allows you to play around to your liking. Va va voom!
Amber Quinn: It’s plain, so it’s nice because you can dress them up, or you can dress them down.”
Inside the Newport Hotel & Resort on Sunny Isles Beach, the Seven Seas Spa & Salon is on top of the trend in a different way.
Nika Rabova, Seven Seas Spa & Salon: “We pretty much do all kinds of spa services — massage, facials, we do waxing, we do nails and hair.”
The hair is what we’re here for!
Everyone from Katy Perry and Kylie Jenner, to Maisie Williams and Ashley Tisdale are rocking the look.
Nika Rabova: It’s really fun. It’s something different, and now it’s really in style, at least for summer and spring.”
When it comes turning your hair pink, blonde is best.
Nika Rabova: “Our particular model today is actually a very ideal person because she’s got blonde hair. If somebody were brunette, we would have to strip. It’d be a long process, because we’d have to strip the color.”
After the stylist mixes just the right shade of pink, the transformation begins.
Nika Rabova: ‘She’s gonna apply a bunch of color on it — put it a little bit more on the bottom, so it looks a little bit blended.”
Once that process is done, it’s time for a wash, then blow dry. The final product is a cool pink ombre effect.
Kaitlin Flarity: “I think it’s gorgeous. I think it came out absolutely beautiful. I love the way it transitions, and I love the ombre effect and the way that it curls. I think it’s fantastic.”
