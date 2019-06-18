Think pink! Hot hue makes a big comeback in 2019 fashion trends

All the cool kids are wearing pink these days. By cool kids we mean celebrities and models — and you can pull off the look, too! We’re checking out the style that’s in high demand this summer.

This summer, think pink! Pink is in, in a major way.

We went to the beautiful National Hotel on Miami Beach to learn more about the trend — from Hot Miami Styles.

Amber Quinn, Hot Miami Styles: “Hot Miami Styles is an online-based store where you can shop 365 days a year, 24/7, so you can be up late at night shopping for the hottest trends.”

Celebrities galore are looking pretty in pink — from Brie Larson and Gabrielle Union, to Nicki Minaj and Kendall Jenner.

Amber Quinn: “As soon as a Kardashian or someone is wearing it, we pick it up, and then all of our girls are like, ‘I need that, I need that, I need that.'”

The style is versatile. Hey, that rhymes!

Amber Quinn: “Pink is just awesome in general. You can do it as a night look or a daytime look. I think it looks awesome on anyone.”

And the color allows you to play around to your liking. Va va voom!

Amber Quinn: It’s plain, so it’s nice because you can dress them up, or you can dress them down.”

Inside the Newport Hotel & Resort on Sunny Isles Beach, the Seven Seas Spa & Salon is on top of the trend in a different way.

Nika Rabova, Seven Seas Spa & Salon: “We pretty much do all kinds of spa services — massage, facials, we do waxing, we do nails and hair.”

The hair is what we’re here for!

Everyone from Katy Perry and Kylie Jenner, to Maisie Williams and Ashley Tisdale are rocking the look.

Nika Rabova: It’s really fun. It’s something different, and now it’s really in style, at least for summer and spring.”

When it comes turning your hair pink, blonde is best.

Nika Rabova: “Our particular model today is actually a very ideal person because she’s got blonde hair. If somebody were brunette, we would have to strip. It’d be a long process, because we’d have to strip the color.”

After the stylist mixes just the right shade of pink, the transformation begins.

Nika Rabova: ‘She’s gonna apply a bunch of color on it — put it a little bit more on the bottom, so it looks a little bit blended.”

Once that process is done, it’s time for a wash, then blow dry. The final product is a cool pink ombre effect.

Kaitlin Flarity: “I think it’s gorgeous. I think it came out absolutely beautiful. I love the way it transitions, and I love the ombre effect and the way that it curls. I think it’s fantastic.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Hot Miami Styles

866-464-2641

https://www.hotmiamistyles.com/

Seven Seas Spa & Salon

Newport Hotel & Resort

16701 Collins Avenue, Lower Lobby

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

305-949-1300

https://www.newportbeachsideresort.com/aveda-spa-and-salon/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.