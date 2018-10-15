Pink is the color for breast cancer awareness, and this month some of our favorite spots want you to drink pink. They created drinks only for the month of October, and the proceeds go to a cause near and dear to many hearts.

Time to think pink. Just ask the folks at Bulla in Doral.

This month, this Spanish Mediterranean gastrobar has mixed up a great drink.

Shelly Dominguez, managing partner at Bulla: “In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Bulla is doing a specialty cocktail. It is a rosé sangria handcrafted.”

The rosé sangria is a play on a traditional sangria.

But instead of red or white wine, they’re using bubbly with a pink hue.

Shelly Dominguez: “What we do a little differently is pair it with strawberry syrup and fresh berries and sparkling wine.”

And 10 percent of the sale of each rosé sangria goes to breast cancer research.

Sandra Sanchez, customer: “I think it’s delicious, it’s refreshing. I think it’s amazing they are doing something for such a great cause.”

At MO Bar & Lounge inside the Mandarin Oriental, they want guests to have a good time while helping find a cure.

So they’re serving up The Pink Lady.

Freddy X. Alejandro: “Just like its name, The Pink Lady does come out pink. It’s beautifully garnished by our team.”

The Pink Lady has gin, grenadine and even egg whites.

Freddy X. Alejandro: “The egg whites create a nice texture to the cocktail. It creates a nice foam that brings an extra layer of flavor.”

And 50 percent of the proceeds from each Pink Lady sold is donated to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Stephanie Sardi: “I think it’s amazing that a property like this is doing something for this amazing cause.”

Pisco y Nazca in Kendall also found a tasty way to help find a cure.

Miguel Maruyama, head bartender: “In honor of breast cancer awareness, we created a cocktail called the Strawberry Caipiroska.”

This Peruvian gastrobar’s pink drink is fresh, fruity and full of flavor.

Miguel Maruyama: “Caipiroska is a take on the caipirinha, which is traditionally with cachaça. It’s a Brazilian rum. What we did was, we did it with vodka and threw in some fresh strawberries to add nice color.”

Here, 10 percent of the sale of each of these drinks goes to breast cancer research.

Alex Villa, customer: “I think it’s great. I think it’s a wonderful thing that the restaurant is giving back to such a wonderful cause.”

These drinks taste great, and getting one helps a great cause. Sounds like a win-win!

