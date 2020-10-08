Think pink: 3 SoFlo restaurants serving special drinks for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Now is the time to think pink. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so some SoFlo spots are putting their money where your mouth is, and all you have to do is enjoy pink drinks.

Three restaurants, one cause: finding a cure for breast cancer … and you’re gonna love how you can help out.

For starters, you can sip with a purpose at the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach. They’ve created a really colorful take on a piña colada called the Pitaya Colada.

Jorge Ramos, Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach: “For the month of October, as we sell the Pitaya Colada, which is $14, we’ll be donating $3 to the American Cancer Society.”

Dragonfruit is the star ingredient.

Jorge Ramos: “The dragonfruit gives it that beautiful pinkish/purple-ish color.”

You can enjoy the drink poolside at the hotel’s Spinnaker Bar & Grill and enjoy the oceanfront views.

Erica Byrnside, customer: “It tastes really good. It’s sweet; it’s got a little coconut taste as well. I’m glad that it’s going to something that’s making a difference.”

You will be tickled pink by the Pretty in Pink shake at Dos Croquetas in Miami.

Victoria Carballo, Dos Croquetas: “For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dos Croquetas has created a special shake. It’s our vanilla ice cream with our house made cheesecake, strawberry puree, and we ‘e topping it off with some pink Chantilly cream.”

Brianna Irizarry, customer: “The Pretty in Pink drink here at Dos Croquetas is dessert in a cup, with a different surprise every sip I take. I love it.”

The shake costs $8, and 20% of the proceeds goes to breast cancer research and education.

Victoria Carballo: “A portion of the Pretty in Pink shake is going to Susan G. Komen Foundation, because prevention is key.”

The Pretty in Pink shake is a sweet way to give back, and is only available through October.

Brianna Irizarry: ‘Having family members who have gone through cancer myself, I really appreciate it, and I’m always down to support it.”

Over on the fourth floor of Brickell City Centre, Pubbelly Sushi is looking at October through rosé-colored glasses. They’re serving a $16 pink sangria.

David Arbital, Pubbelly Sushi: “Not only is the cocktail absolutely delicious, but for every cocktail that we sell, we’re donating $5 to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.”

It features jalapeño-infused syrup and strawberries, and it’s topped off with delicious rosé.

David Arbital: “It’s a little sweet, it’s a little spicy, very refreshing, well-balanced.”

Lisa Soto, diner: : “I have family members that have beaten breast cancer, so it makes me feel really good. I mean, we’re gonna go out anyway and have a nice, refreshing cocktail anyways, so it’s awesome.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach

551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-414-5100

conradfortlauderdale.com

Dos Croquetas

10505 SW 40th St.

Miami, FL 33165

305-912-3672

doscroquetas.com

Pubbelly Sushi Brickell

701 S. Miami Ave., #421

Miami, FL 33131

786-899-5043‬

pubbellyglobal.com/restaurants/pubbelly-sushi-brickell-city-centre

