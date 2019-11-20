These virtual restaurants are bringing gourmet meals to your door

Table for none. A new restaurant trend is all about you staying away while letting their food go to you.

Welcome to Mama Roma.

If you think this downtown Miami restaurant just looks like a kitchen, you’re right. It’s what’s called a ghost restaurant. That means no customers coming in, just food going out.

Jennifer Colon, Mama Roma: “We are an authentic Italian virtual kitchen, whereas our food is made by chefs just for you, and we want our customers to feel like they are eating at our restaurant but at home.”

If you have a hankering for Mama Roma’s, any of the online delivery companies will bring it to you.

Jennifer Colon: “The purpose of the ghost kitchens is to cater to deliveries.”

Just because the food is delivered fast doesn’t make this fast food.

Jennifer Colon: “Our carbonara is made from scratch. From the cracking of eggs to the Parmesan. It can’t get any fresher than that.”

From ravioli to fettuccine alfredo, it’s the real deal.

Jennifer Colon: “The Giardino is a tomato sauce based pasta with fresh vegetables.”

It tastes like you are in a sit down restaurant, but with meals under $20, the prices are more like delivery.

Matt Meltzer, customer: “The food was great. It was piping hot. You would never know it was delivered.”

Schwartz’s Genuine Miami Deli in Miami is also a virtual restaurant.

Michael Schwartz, Schwartz’s Genuine Deli: “Schwartz’s Genuine Deli is a ghost restaurant, so there are no tables and chairs.”

Chef Michael Schwartz is a cooking guru in town but now…

Michael Schwartz: “I’m known as the Deli King of Miami. You didn’t know?”

He’s created authentic deli for delivery, but this ghost restaurant has a twist.

Michael Schwartz: “You can come pick it up.”

Schwartz’s is making everything from the bagels to the pastrami from scratch.

Michael Schwartz: “It’s a cut of meat, usually a brisket that we wet brine for several days. We smoke it for a few hours, and then we slow roast it.”

They’ve got deli staples like tuna salad, egg salad and even lox. Don’t forget about the freshly sliced turkey piled sky high.

Ric Roth, customer: “I think it’s great Michael created an option that didn’t exist. I live a mile away, and I work a mile away, and for us it’s an opportunity to enjoy great chicken salad, pastrami and salmon.”

The sandwiches cost under $20, and you can even get the food by the pound.

Ric Roth: “For us, we are all about ghost kitchens as long as they have quality food and bring them to our home and office.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Mama Roma

100 S. Miami Avenue

Miami, FL 33130

786-899-0457

Schwartz’s Genuine Miami Deli

860 NE 79th St.

Miami, FL 33138

786-749-1211

schwartzsgenuinedeli.com/

