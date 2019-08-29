These South Florida pools will meet all of your needs

The beauty of living in the Sunshine State is that for nearly the entire year, you can put on a bathing suit and go to a pool, but not everyone has a pool in their backyard, so Deco’s favorite swim instructor, Chris Van Vliet, grabbed a towel and floaties and checked out some swimming holes that anyone can visit.

When there isn’t a hurricane hurdling toward Florida, it’s tough to beat hanging out at a pool. I mean, the beach is nice, but then you have sand, like, everywhere. Thankfully in SoFlo, there are plenty of pool options to enjoy.

Jump right in! The water’s great. Chilling out pool-side is a South Florida pastime.

Sabrina Borges, guest: “Very relaxing.”

The National Hotel on South Beach is a historic hot spot, and when it’s too hot, you can get cool in their pool.

Nicole Whitaker, Director of Sales, Marketing and Events: “Non-guests can enjoy our pool side service for only $50. You get access to the pools, lounge chair with towels and a glass of Prosecco.

The National has two pools, and one stretches more than 200 feet.

Sabrina Borges, guest: “The giant infinity pool is great, and you can do laps, and the other pool is smaller, and it’s great if you want to swim or chat with friends. It’s great.”

The Venetian Pool in Coral Gables has more than 800,000 gallons of fresh water fun.

Jose Vilar, Aquatics Supervisor: “It is a historic pool built in 1924. It was a limestone quarry, and they took out the limestones to build the houses, and then used it as a pool.”

The Venetian is open to the public and — depending on the season — taking a dip costs between $15 and $20.

Jose Vilar: “Some of the unique features we have are a large waterfall. We have the small falls you can get on, and people take pictures and you can jump off. Inside, we have the caves that are open, and you get the experience of being inside a cave with water in it.”

At about 77 degrees, you’re sure to cool off.

Sarah Herrera, guest: “Have a good time, relax and enjoy the sun. You are in Miami. Why not, right?”

You don’t have to be a hotel guest to kick back and relax at the Pelican Grand Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale.

Jason Boynton, guest: “It kind of makes you feel like you are on vacation.”

The Pelican Grand is part of a program called resort pass.

Bruce Finch, Director of Sales: “With the resort pass, you are allowed to be a hotel guest, even though you aren’t staying here.”

They’ve got a zero entry pool, which means getting in and out is a breeze, and you’re invited to float down Fort Lauderdale’s only lazy river.

Jason Boynton, guest: “The pool here at the Pelican Grand is fantastic. You get an opportunity to experience the lazy river and the zero entry pool, and you are right here on the beach.”

The resort pass for the Pelican Grand costs $35.

Bruce Finch: “This is a more laid back facility and in an area that is quieter than a lot of downtown Fort Lauderdale, and people love it.”

FOR MORE INFO:



The National Hotel

1677 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-532-2311

nationalhotel.com/

The Venetian Pool

2701 De Soto Blvd.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

305-460-5306

www.coralgables.com/departments/CommunityRecreation/venetian-pool

The Pelican Grand Beach Resort

2000 N. Ocean Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

954-568-9431

www.pelicanbeach.com/

