These SoFlo restaurants put a Mexican twist on brunch

On the weekends, there are four types of meals: breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch. Brunch in South Florida is an event. While there are plenty of places serving up eggs Benedict and bagels, there are a couple of places that are a fiesta.

Brunch in Miami is getting better. That’s because this favorite weekend meal now has flavors from south of the border.

Susy Ramirez, Cancun Grill: “We are doing the basic brunch but with a twist of Mexican.”

On Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Cancun Grill in Doral is serving up a Mexican brunch.

Susy Ramirez: “The ingredients and the recipes are authentic Mexican.”

Sure you can get staples like pancakes and bacon, but you can also fill up on guacamole, ceviche and quesadillas from their quesadilla bar.

Susy Ramirez: “You can actually ask the chef to create your own quesadilla. We also have an omelet station, and you can get Mexican-style eggs like huevos rancheros.”

The brunch comes with unlimited mimosas and a Mexican fave — unlimited margaritas too.

Susy Ramirez: “We have chilaquiles, which is a popular dish in Mexico, and we do have a lot of salads and Mexican pastries, desserts.”

Brunch at Cancun Grill costs $35, and you’re sure to leave full.

Laura Bries, customer: “I never need an excuse to eat Mexican, and putting brunch and Mexican together seems like the perfect thing for me.”

Diez y Seis at Shore Club South Beach is saying ole’ to Mexican brunch.

Daniel Lydia, Diez y Seis: “You are taking something that is Mexican and combining it with something that is South Beach Miami.”

Diez y Seis is a reference to Mexico’s independence day, which is on Sept. 16, but the brunch is great every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Daniel Lydia: “It’s fun, it’s bright, it’s loud, it’s flavorful, it’s spicy, sweet and a little sexy.”

Hit the buffet line for eggs, desserts, quesadillas and empanadas.

Or sit back and relax, and let the goodies come to you.

Daniel Lydia: “We provide tableside guacamole service, we provide tableside bloody mary service.”

Nicole Tio: “I think you want to do something different. Everyone does the same thing on the weekend and gets their eggs Benedict. This is something a little spicy, a little lively, a little creative.”

Brunch at Diez y Seis starts at $35 a person, and you don’t need to be a hotel guest to enjoy it.

FOR MORE INFO:

Cancun Grill

15406 NW 77th Ct.

Miami Lakes, FL 33016

(305) 826-8571

cancungrillmiamilakes.com

Diez y Seis

1901 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 695-3226

