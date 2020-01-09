These Fox TV shows will keep you busy all winter

From Texas-sized emergencies to the end of an empire, there’s a lot going on in our favorite shows. Tonight, the stars told Deco what’s about to go down over the next few weeks.

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including the emergencies!

“9-1-1: Lone Star” is led by Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler and debuts next weekend.

Also debuting this month are the comedic family of “Outmatched” and the “Duncanville” on Animation Domination starting Feb 16.

Ty Burrell: “This is just anything goes. Animated is so fun that way.”

Meanwhile, the doctor is in with “The Resident” returning Tuesday.

Jane Leeves: “I love sparring with Morris.”

Morris Chestnut: “I love it. I love coming to set and working with her, and she’s giving me the look and giving me all that tension.”

“Empire” is ramping up the drama leading up to its series finale.

Taraji P. Henson: “We know Lucious got shot. We know Cookie blows up in a car. Anything is possible.”

Jamie Foxx is a guest panelist on “The Masked Singer” after the Super Bowl.

“The Masked Dancer” spin-off was announced, and Will Arnett hosts “Lego Masters” starting Feb. 5.

We had fun with some stars on the red carpet finding out which competition they’d show of their skills on.

Oliver Stark: “It wouldn’t be ‘The Masked Dancer.’ It wouldn’t be ‘The Masked Singer,’ so I guess I’m making some Legos!”

Finesse Mitchell: “Probably ‘The Masked Dancer’ because if we had space…”

Eve Harlow: “So I have a really bad voice, but I’m really into performing when I sing, so the singing.”

And in case you forgot, there’s “Deputy” with Stephen Dorff, the Kim Cattrall led “Filthy Rich” and the AI thriller “Next”.

