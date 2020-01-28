These companies have air, land, sea transportation covered for the Super Bowl

Traffic is always trouble in Miami. Add in the possibility of shady rentals, and for most of us, this week it’s super bad, but some have the cash to stay in style. Deco’s Alex Miranda is always first class and is showing us how.

Yacht Charters of Miami invited me on this 90-foot Pershing.

I don’t think I’ve ever felt more fancy in my entire life, and with Super Bowl 54 right around the corner, VIPs from all over the country, all over the world are descending on Miami for a first-class experience, and we are not just talking about snacks from the expensive side of the grocery store either.

For players, celebrities and the ultra rich flying in for Super Bowl 54, the party starts at takeoff.

Legacy Aviation Group has a fleet of aircraft coming in from all over the country, and get this, you can order them on an app called LUXnow.

Maria Marin, Legacy Aviation Group: “It has selected only the best aircraft to accommodate clients that are looking to go to the Super Bowl in Miami.”

But, what do you do when you hit the tarmac? What any VIP would — rent an exotic car for the week!

Enterprise Rental has an exotic car line VIPs depend on.

Alex Miranda: “You’ve already had celebrities who have rented from you guys.”

Jackie Harmon, Enterprise Exotic Car Collection: “Yes, we definitely have.”

Alex Miranda: “But you can’t tell us who!”

Jackie Harmin: “Unfortunately, I cannot.”

Alex Miranda: “Aww, I wish!”

Jackie Harmon: “Lots of different convertible options: Maserati, Bentley, Lamborghini. We still have inventory available for this week, so there’s still time for someone to get their hands on one of these beautiful rides.”

Alex Miranda: “I’m tired of just looking at this car. It’s so beautiful. I want to have some fun with this thing.”

Jackie Harmon: “Come on, Alex. Let’s go for a spin.”

Alex Miranda: “Let’s do it.”

But if driving is a little too stressful for you, easy, get driven!

Tracy-Ann Waite, GL Limousine Services: “We are happy to have the Super Bowl is here, and we’re so excited to share our luxury transportation with the people from out of town. We have 20 passenger Escalade limousines with full bar. We have 10-passenger limousines with full bar, also, and you have the chauffeur at your beck and call.”

But really, what could be more exclusive than going wherever you want, whenever you want. That’s where Yacht Charters Miami kicks in.

Yaniv Eliyahu, Yacht Charters of Miami: “This specific one has four staterooms. It’s got five bathrooms. She’s a beautiful, beautiful boat. We’ve got all the celebrities, all the stars coming. There’s a lot of parties going on for Super Bowl, especially right now. Anywhere you cannot access by car, we can bypass all the traffic, obviously, ’cause we’re on a boat.”

They call this the fighter jet of yachts. It goes 55 mph.

I am absolutely in love.

One more experience I want to tell you about: the 72 Club.

If you spend $40,000, you can get on-the-field access, black car service to and from the game plus a private concert from an A-lister. Sounds very exclusive.

Legacy Aviation Group

405-350-2100

legacy-aviation.com/

Enterprise Exotic Car Collection

866-4-LUX-CAR

exoticcars.enterprise.com/

GL Limousine Services

5640 Dawson St.

Hollywood, FL 33023

954-899-3520

gllimousines.com/

Yacht Charters of Miami

420 Lincoln Road, Suite 244

Miami Beach, FL 33149

305-733-5589

yachtchartersofmiami.com/

