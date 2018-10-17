These 3 Miami spots are letting you taste the rainbow

We hear that health officials want people to eat lots of colorful foods. Sure, you can go with fruits and veggies, but why do that when Miami has other colorful foods that are just as pretty and tasty.

Judy Garland (as Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz”): “Somewhere over the rainbow.”

Dorothy sang about rainbows.

Jim Henson (as Kermit the Frog in “The Muppet Movie”): “Someday we’ll find it, a rainbow connection.”

Kermit the Frog, too.

In South Florida, rainbows are on the menu. Just check out Sugar Factory at the Hotel Victor on South Beach.

Tom Recine, operating partner: “It’s a place for parties, it’s a place for fun, and I don’t think you will have as good of a time anywhere in the world.”

Sugar Factory’s most colorful and unique item has to be the rainbow sliders.

Tom Recine: “We have five rainbow sliders. They are blue, red, yellow, green and purple.”

The bright buns are baked fresh daily, then filled with Angus beef patties and all kinds of great burger toppings.

They look as good as they taste.

Jasmine Sanchez, customer: “The rainbow sliders are very good, juicy, fun to look at, very presentable.”

The sliders can be a meal or an appetizer, and cost $24.

Tom Recine: “The rainbow sliders are fantastic, they’re unique.”

You can also taste the rainbow thanks to Miami Grilled Cheese.

Vicky Goldman, employee: “Miami Grilled Cheese is a food truck where we specialize in unique grilled cheese sandwiches.”

Miami Grilled Cheese has a vibrant take on this classic sandwich.

Vicky Goldman: “The most unique sandwich we have in Miami Grilled Cheese is The Rainbow Sandwich.”

That rainbow is loaded with colorful versions of cheddar and mozzarella.

Nadine Woods, customer: “I love all the colors. It looks really, really pretty and tastes great.”

It comes with fries and costs $9.

At the end of your rainbow meal, check out The Rainbow Cheesecake at Bagel Time Cafe in Miami Beach.

Liza Lunger, employee: “Bagel Time Cafe is a sweet, savory place where you want to come and chill.”

Bagel Time perfected this swirly goodness by adding colors to their signature cheesecake batter.

Liza Lunger: “When you make the cheesecake, you have to be very careful to not let it all mush into one. You have to be careful to pour it into it so it gets that nice swirl.”

This rainbow costs some green.

Each giant slice of rainbow cheesecake will set you back about $10.

Ben Palas, customer: “I think the rainbow cheesecake is really good. I really liked it.”

Bagel Time’s inspiration for this delightful dessert came from our own backyard.

Liza Lunger: “We live in Miami where it’s very lively and colorful, so we definitely wanted to represent and make something that represents Miami.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Sugar Factory

1144 Ocean Dr.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 604-0323

http://sugarfactory.com

Miami Grilled Cheese

http://miamigrilledcheese.com/

Bagel Time Cafe

3915 Alton Rd.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

(305) 538-0300

https://www.facebook.com/Bageltimemiami/

