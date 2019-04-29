Theron/Rogen comedy ‘Long Shot’ spins romance on campaign trail

Politics can be bitter and ugly, but movies about politics can be fun and festive, as Chris found out when he talked with the stars of “Long Shot.”

I’ve always wondered why there hasn’t been an unmarried president in office since Grover Cleveland in 1886. (That’s a little American history for you there.) The new comedy “Long Shot” looks at dating would be like if you’re running for president.

O’Shea Jackson Jr. (as Lance): “Is the secretary of state looking at us?”

Seth Rogen (as Fred Flarsky): “I kind of know her.”

O’Shea Jackson Jr.: “That’s like kind of knowing a mermaid, dude. Do we tell people that?”

Charlize Theron is Secretary Of State Charlotte Field, who just announced she’s running for president. Seth Rogen plays Fred Flarsky, a writer and the kid she used to baby-sit.

June Diane Raphael (as Maggie Millikin): “You baby-sat for him? Wow, time has not been kind.”

After 20 years, they run into each other, and she offers him a job to work as a speechwriter for her campaign.

Chris Van Vliet: “Charlize, I totally would vote for your character for president.”

Charlize Theron: “Don’t.”

Seth Rogen: “The character’s good.”

Charlize Theron: “Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Yes, yes.”

As Charlize and Seth’s characters spend more time together, they realize they have a lot in common, and a presidential romance starts to blossom.

Charlize Theron: “I feel like that was also our challenge, just have her live and breathe in a world where it was authentic, but not completely hitting you over the head, because I think just making someone so presidential and living in such a real political world could be a little bit…”

Seth Rogen: “Boring. Just boring, probably.” (laughs)

O’Shea Jackson Jr. plays Seth’s best friend, and he sums up the movie perfectly with this line.

O’Shea Jackson Jr. (as Lance): “It’s ‘Pretty Woman,’ but she’s Richard Gere and you’re Julia Roberts.”

Chris Van Vliet: “It’s ‘Pretty Woman.'”

O’Shea Jackson Jr.: “Yeah, it’s ‘Pretty Woman.'”

Chris Van Vliet: “It’s ‘Pretty Woman,’ except the opposite.”

O’Shea Jackson Jr.: “Yeah, reversed.”

Chris Van Vliet: “So where do you fit in, then?”

O’Shea Jackson Jr.: “Oh, I ain’t never seen ‘Pretty Woman’ in my life. I’m the hype man. I am the one in the corner. I’m Rocky’s trainer.”

“Long Shot” has the perfect balance of funny and serious moments and makes you feel for both characters. It also makes you wonder if a guy like Seth could date a presidential candidate like Charlize.

June Diane Raphael (as Maggie Millikin): “There’s no way the two of you work.”

Seth Rogen: “You don’t know that.”

June Diane Raphael (as Maggie Millikin): “Excuse me? You’re a speechwriter.”

Chris Van Vliet: “If we were to write something for the president, what would be an interesting thing to have him say?”

Seth Rogen: “Oh, man. I’m staying away from that one. I’ll tell you that. There’s no right answer to that question.”

“Long Shot” launches its theatrical campaign on Friday, and remember that time we had the current president on the show years ago, and he said about how he loved watching Deco Drive with Lynn and “Bel-keeeeeze”?

