Thedeck in Wynwood wants you to leave your past behind with NYE burn bowl party

2020 is coming up fast. You don’t have to wait til the clock strikes 12 on New Year’s Eve to get your party started. A Wynwood hot spot wants you to heat things up in 2019 and kick off the new year in style.

New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to get all the bad vibes out of your life and start over with a clean slate.

Thedeck in Wynwood has a plan that will get you all fired up.

Scott Livesey, thedeck Wynwood: “Well, we’re having a burn bowl party here for our New Year’s Eve celebration. ‘Out with the old, in with the new,’ they say, right? So, yeah, leaving your negative energy behind in 2019. You write down all your negative thoughts, things you want to leave in the past, and you burn it in the bowl.”

Some things that didn’t work out in 2019 — maybe a bad relationship or some negative energy at work — you can turn it into ash and start fresh.

Scott Livesey: “Light it up and leave it in the past.”

So, if you had a run-in with the law or just want to bring the best out in yourself, the burn bowl is the place to start.

Customer No. 1: “My three-year relationship. Let’s hope that love is in store for me.”

Customer No. 2: “I feel like I had a good year. I’m super blessed. I feel like I did not spread that enough.”

Once you’ve torched all that terrible stuff, it’s time to celebrate.

Scott Livesey: “You’re going to go to the bar, and you’re going to order your Burn Baby Burn shot. Then, the bartender’s gonna help you pick your positive affirmation shot, and you’re really gonna ring 2020 in with a bang.”

Bartender: “Love, success, travel, fame or happiness.”

So. if you’re ready to move on from 2019, the burn bowl party is the perfect way to light up the new year.

FOR MORE INFO:

thedeck Wynwood

2250 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

305-461-2700

www.thedeckwynwood.com/

