The Wreck Bar in Fort Lauderdale features hunks in trunks in new merman burlesque show

Imagine “Magic Mike,” but wetter. We’re going under the surface with “The Aquamen,” a new show featuring hunks in trunks.

Move over, Jason Momoa, because when the sun sets on the B Ocean Resort in Fort Lauderdale, the Aquamen come out to play.

Marina Anderson, producer: “‘The Aquamen’ is the first male burlesque show here at the Wreck Bar.”

The Wreck Bar is well-known for its magical mermaids.

But now, the guys are heating things up and getting in on the underwater action.

Josh Eccles, swimmer: “We are pretty much free diving down and doing entertainment for people that are in the bar, so we do some choreographed stuff.”

Afa Mickelsen, swimmer: “A little choreo, aquabatics, then after that, everything just starts flowing. We feel each other and we’ll start going freestyle.”

And Chris knows a thing or two about this!

Last year, he transformed into a merman for Keeping Up With Chris, tail and all!

We wonder why they didn’t give him a call…

Anyhow…

“The Aquamen Burlesque Show” dove into the SoFlo scene earlier this month, and it’s already making a big splash and playing to a packed house every Thursday night.

Lauren Mezzanott, attendee: “The show is incredible. The guys work it. I love the guys that twerk it up, and it’s just awesome to watch, watching them strip underwater and have fun with each other underwater. It’s really cool.”

The thirst is definitely real, so much so that the Wreck Bar crew created some new cocktails specifically for the show.

The Merman Martini includes two kinds of vodkas and Elderflower.

And the Siren’s Soda has rum and pineapple juice.

Sounds tropical!

Attendee: “Great atmosphere, good times, great drinks [and] great food. A fun way to spend an evening.”

There’s no other show quite like this here in South Florida, and you can bet that guests are eating and drinking it up.

Evan O’Sheehan, swimmer: “So far, all of our shows, there’s been nothing short of ecstatic energy. It’s good for us and them. It makes us more excited to do this, more excited to come to practice and get better and try new things.”

Josh Eccles: “When we feel it, you know, you guys see it because we’re loving the show just as much as you guys are.”

The Aquamen hit the water every Thursday at the Wreck Bar.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Wreck Bar at B Ocean Resort

1140 Seabreeze Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

954-524-5551

https://www.bhotelsandresorts.com/b-ocean-resort/eat-drink/wreck-bar

