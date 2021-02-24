‘The World of Anna Sui’ exhibit displays playful, vintage fashion trends at NSU Art Museum

Calling all fashionistas!

There’s a new museum exhibit in town that’s all about fashion.

And that’s my kind of masterpiece. Designer Anna Sui is taking Deco inside her colorful world.

You’re probably used to seeing high fashion like this…

Or these days, even like this…

But this weekend, “The World of Anna Sui” will be on full display at the NSU Art Museum in Fort Lauderdale.

Bonnie Clearwater, curator: “A great way to really celebrate the world of fashion icon Anna Sui.”

The legendary designer is known for her fun, vintage-inspired styles. And she’s worked with everyone, from Naomi Campbell to Gigi and Bella Hadid.

This exhibition showcases some of her most famous collections from the past 30 years.

Anna Sui: “It just makes you cry. Like we didn’t realize we had such a huge body of work, and we’ve never really gone back and looked at our work because we’re always on to the next.”

Like the fashion industry itself, “The World of Anna Sui” features different trends and styles.

Think school girl, grunge, and even Americana looks.

Anna Sui: “Every collection really reflects what was going on during that time period.”

But you’ll see a lot more than just clothes at this exhibit.

Bonnie Clearwater, curator: “It really is about delving into Anna Sui’s creative process.”

Anna Sui: “We have several inspiration boards for different collections. This is usually how a designer builds a collection. There’s a story they’re trying to tell.”

There are even pieces worn by celebs, like this cowgirl ensemble rocked by Gigi Hadid, and Naomi Campbell’s backless chaps from the ’90s.

Talk about a throwback!

Anna Sui: “Some people are happy to something that they have a memory of. Some people relate to the clothes, you know, remembering that period in their life.”

Anna says the exhibit is super personal, and she really wants you to see it in person here in SoFlo.

Anna Sui: “Hopefully I’ll be able to come to Florida in the next few months. We’re trying to plan an event for maybe the closing part of it.”

“The World of Anna Sui” will be on display at the NSU Art Museum in Fort Lauderdale through October.

FOR MORE INFO:

“The World of Anna Sui” at NSU Art Museum

1 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

https://nsuartmuseum.org/exhibition/the-world-of-anna-sui/

