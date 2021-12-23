This Christmas, don’t be surprised if you get five air fryers from three people.

At that point, you might need a drink to recover from all the thoughtfulness. We have just the place.

It takes a village to throw a good party, and the Riverfront Holiday Village at The Wharf is up to the task.

Tony Guerra (air ye, air ye): “The Wharf is an open air event space. We welcome everyone who has cabin fever and wants to get out of the house and go out for lunch or go out for a cocktail.”

You heard him. Put on your best holiday outfit or that ugly sweater and head on over on Christmas Day for some good old fashion partying.

Tony Guerra: “It’s this spectacular where we dress up the entire Wharf as a holiday themed park. We want to embrace the holidays, make it festive, make it colorful and make it bright with lights.”

But if the lights don’t impress ya, they’re hoping their special holiday drink list will.

Tony Guerra: “Every year we feature over a dozen cocktails. They’re all holiday themed, with pumpkin flavors, with coffee, with caramel, peppermint, candy cane. It’s a must try.”

So just remember, if you want to get away from that one annoying family member who’s visiting, The Wharf is the place to be.

Tony Guerra: “It’s bright lights, it’s fun, it’s excitement.”

