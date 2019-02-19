The Wharf will make its SoBe Wine and Food Festival debut this year

Reunions are fun, but so are big debuts! The South Beach Wine and Food Festival officially kicks off Feb. 20, and there’s one local hotspot that’s joining the party for the first time.

It’s one of South Florida’s hottest hangout spots.

Marissa Martinelli, customer: “I absolutely love coming to The Wharf. I come here a lot with my friends. I love the vibe. I love all the food, the different options. The fact that you can just sit around, hang out, have a good time.”

With a view that just can’t be beat.

Srna Stos, customer: “It’s a very intimate kind of setting, and it’s just really fun for everyone, I think.”

This Thursday, The Wharf in downtown Miami is helping the SoBe Wine and Food Festival get the party started.

Lee Schrager, customer: “The Wharf is one of the really, very few places in town where you can enjoy a cocktail and great food on the water.”

The event is called “Mixing It Up on the Miami River.”

It’s hosted by TV host and world traveler Adam Richman, and it features some of the best bars, bites and beats the city has to offer.

Emi Guerra, organizer: “A variety of mixologists, some of the best in town coming in and collaborating and making some amazing cocktails. Expect to see several chefs from around town as well as exclusive food trucks that will be serving up some pretty tasteful bites.”

Isaac Grillo of Repour Bar in South Beach is one of the many SoFlo favorites who’ll be mixing things up all night long, and he’s giving the classic Old Fashioned a twist that’s perfectly cool for a hot Miami night.

Isaac Grillo, mixologist: “I really wanted to highlight and showcase Maker’s Mark. It’s a really great bourbon and makes a really great Old Fashioned. I still wanted to keep it Miami, though, so I made my own syrup. I made a toasted coconut pistachio syrup, and I’m using tiki bitters.”

Oh, we need of one of those!

Speaking of tasty treats, who could forget all the munchies?!

No need to worry about drinking on an empty stomach, especially with food trucks like Mojo Donuts and Spris Artisan Pizza on hand.

Marissa Martinelli: “All the food is just a variation of everything. I mean, I’m a pizza lover. There’s so many different options to have, so it really caters to everyone. It’s a really good place for all of us to come together. The same with the drinks. Everyone can have their own thing. I loved the drink I had.”

Sounds like the recipe for a great night.

FOR MORE INFO:

SoBe Wine and Food Festival: Mixing It Up on the Miami River

The Wharf Miami

114 SW North River Drive

Miami, FL 33130

305-906-4000

https://sobewff.org/wharf/

