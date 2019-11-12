The Wharf opens downtown Fort Lauderdale location on banks of New River

There’s no stopping the Fort Lauderdale social scene. It keeps getting hotter and hotter. The latest addition to the landscape was recently unveiled. If you’ve been looking for a place to eat, drink and hang out under the stars, your search is over.

Party people made their way to The Wharf Fort Lauderdale to celebrate the opening of the city’s newest go-to destination.

Trust us, the joint is massive.

Emi Guerra, The Wharf Fort Lauderdale: “We’re 1.25 acres. We’re open air. We have a 6,000 square foot tent. We have seating for over 600 guests, over 20 bar stations. The place is pretty big.”

The Wharf rests on the banks of the New River.

The idea is to make every night here something unique.

Emi Guerra: “We do operate like it’s a special event every single day.”

The bars pump out non-stop liquid delights.

One spirit in particular steals the spotlight.

Emi Guerra: “We have over 200 types of rum that we’re carrying. We’re gonna be the largest rum bar in the Southeastern U.S.”

The abundance of rum explains why a certain cocktail is a specialty of the house.

Emi Guerra: “What we’re really popular and really famous for is our mojitos. We do fresh fruit mojitos made here at The Wharf. They’re incredible.”

There are plenty of ways to score at The Wharf.

Once you’re ready to chow down, five on-site food trucks can handle your hunger.

Hou Mei offers up a mix of Asian and South American tastes.

Alex Kuk, Hou Mei: “We’re glad to bring a fusion of Chinese, Latino deliciousness to The Wharf Fort Lauderdale, and the prime example would be our homemade beef arepas.”

Got a sweet tooth? No problem. Mojo Donuts is here, and they know you’ll be checking them out.

Willie Munoz, Mojo Donuts: “This is the most important stop. This is where the sweets are happening. You’re gonna get your coffee. When you’re ready to go home, kick in those calories while you’re here.”

The Wharf is downtown’s newest attraction.

Plan on it sticking around a long time.

Emi Guerra: “We hope to be here for a while and really become part of Fort Lauderdale.”

Noelle Stevenson, customer: “I think it’s phenomenal. It’s new. It’s vibrant. It’s energetic. It’s fun. You’ve got everything going on here.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale

20 W. Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-372-7606

www.wharfftl.com/

