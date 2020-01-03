The Wharf Miami will be hosting a circus this weekend

The holidays can be a three-ring circus, but instead of being the ring master at home, we found a spot that’s embracing the craziness of the season.

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, Deco fans, welcome to Riverside Circus.

Emi Guerra, The Wharf Miami: “The Riverside Circus came from our love for the the old-school Ringling Bros. Circus.”

For one weekend and one weekend only, Riverside Circus is at Wharf Miami.

Emi Guerra: “The Wharf Miami is a special event venue on the Miami River.”

Step right up and follow your nose inside for the circus extravaganza.

Emi Guerra: “There’s so much going on. The decorations, the entertainment — we give away clown noses on the way in.

Once you’re inside, marvel at all the circus acts.

Emi Guerra: “We do kid-friendly programming during the day and adult programming at night. We have jugglers, stilt walkers, face painters. We have it all.”

And what’s a circus without popcorn and cotton candy? This one has booze, too.

Emi Guerra: “There is always a steep discount on drinks.”

Elizabeth Gonzalez, customer: “I love the circus theme. It’s so fun. It really comes to life to have these guys on stilts and juggling and interacting with the kids and people makes for a good time.”

Tickets to the Riverside Circus are free, which leaves you more money for some of the amazing food.

Emi Guerra: “We have food trucks that serve all types of stuff. We have seafood, tacos, classic American fare. We have pizza, doughnuts. Mojo Donuts — they are a town favorite.”

The Riverside Circus is open from now through Sunday, Jan. 5.

Emi Guerra: “We really like doing things that appeal to everyone, to the community. There are a lot of people who are off work during the holiday season, and it’s perfect for us to roll in and start off the year with something fun.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Wharf Miami

114 SW North River Drive

Miami, FL 33130

305-906-4000

wharfmiami.com/

