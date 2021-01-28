The Wharf in Fort Lauderdale reopens after maskless crowds prompted shutdown

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A popular Fort Lauderdale waterfront bar is open again after remaining closed for two months during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials ordered the business shut down in November after it had reopened when video circulated of maskless crowds.

New rules are now in place to improve compliance with social distancing guidelines. There will be reduced capacity and entrance by reservation only.

