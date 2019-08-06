The Villa Casa Casuarina: the ultimate staycation spot in SoFlo

The former Versace mansion is one of the most iconic places on South Beach, and you don’t have to break the bank to stay there. You can get an extrava-getaway without the extravagant price if you want a little Labor Day getaway.

Take a walk on the luxe side — because when you’re staying at this SoFlo landmark, it’s OK to be a little extra.

Chauncey Copeland, general manager: “Right now, The Villa Casa Casuarina, the former Versace mansion, has 10 luxury suites all designed uniquely. They’re actually designed by Gianni Versace, and we actually have a person kept on staff who maintains his designs.”

Celebs like Beyoncé, Drake and Kim Kardashian love this place, but now, it can also be your ultimate staycation spot.

Chauncey Copeland: “It’s a one-of-a-kind place, and I think that’s the reason why people come here.”

Summertime is the perfect time to vacay at the villa.

The hotel’s new VIP experience starts with a champagne check-in. From there, you’ll be whisked away to a luxury suite with a bed fit for a king, and we’re not kidding. You can probably fit the entire royal family on this thing.

Chauncey Copeland: “The bed’s the size of two king-sized beds. People run into the bedroom and jump on the bed.”

Maureen Walsh: “I travel quite a bit, and this room was unlike anything I’ve seen. The bed was the largest I’ve ever seen, and you really get a feel for Versace and his style.”

If you’re living like the rich and famous, you gotta eat like them too! This package includes breakfast and dinner at Gianni’s.

We know it’s hot out, but you can’t pass up dining by the water. Tons of 24 karat gold tiles line this iconic pool — meaning you can eat and get the perfect backdrop for the ‘gram.

Oriana Harris, customer: “Everything’s just larger than life and so extra but so cool at the same time.”

Maureen Walsh, customer: “It’s everything that you think it is. It has such a rich history, and walking in here you feel that. It’s truly unlike any other place that you’ll go.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Villa Casa Casuarina

1116 Ocean Dr.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-485-2200

http://vmmiamibeach.com/

