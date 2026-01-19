MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians hit the sand for a second night, as they wrapped up national championship weekend 305 style, ahead of the highly anticipated showdown between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers.

Revelers on Sunday flocked to Lummus park for Day 2 of a free concert series on South Beach organized as a tie-in leading up to Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium.

The energy was at an all-time high. and there was no doubt as to which team concertgoers who spoke with 7News are rooting for.

“Go, Canes, baby, go Canes,” said a fan. “If you live anywhere else, move to Miami.”

“It’s all about the U, man,” said another fan.

“You can see the vibes. The vibes are right,” said a third fan.

Thousands of people cheered on as performers like Peso Pluma and Latin Mafia took the stage.

“Best time, best time in Miami,” said the concertgoer who said people should move to Miami.

As they enjoyed the music, the weather and the vibes, Canes fans said they’re keeping their eye on the prize.

“We’re gonna play a hard game, but you know, baby, all about the U,” said a fan.

The love for the U was running all over South Florida ahead of the big game, including at the Miami Beach Convention Center, which was transformed into Playoff Fan Central.

The Canes and the Hoosiers’ marching bands hit the 300,000-square-foot playoff playground.

“I put this convention center in our calendar about, like, nine months ago ’cause I knew we were gonna be in it,” said Canes fan Cazandra Aleman.

