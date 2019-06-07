The truth behind viral photo of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and the Golden State Warriors owner’s wife

(CNN) — The Beyhive is out in full force, and its stings are unrivaled today.

Beyoncé fans saw a viral photo of their Queen Bey and Jay-Z at Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night and weren’t pleased.

The photo shows Nicole Curran, wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, leaning over Beyoncé to talk to the rapper.

Beyhivers quickly began trolling Curran with bee emojis and warnings about personal space.

A senior writer for ESPN tweeted Thursday that she spoke to Curran, who told her she deactivated her Instagram account after receiving death threats over the situation.

“Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the ‘incident’ with Beyoncé last night,” Ramona Shelburne wrote. “She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop.”

Shelburne said Curran didn’t realize how much her interaction with the superstar couple had upset fans until she got home and saw text messages from friends and checked her social media accounts.

Curran said she had no idea anything was even amiss until she got home and started seeing texts from friends and checked her social media. She’s invited Jay Z and Beyoncé to the game 3-4 times before. Last night she says she asked if they wanted drinks. Beyoncé asked for water — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran told Shelbourne she has invited the couple to games before and there was nothing unusual about last night’s interactions. She asked them if they wanted drinks and brought them back to them.

“Curran says Jay Z asked for a vodka soda. She asked if he wanted lime with that,” Shelburne tweeted. “But it was loud in Oracle and she couldn’t hear, so she leaned over. That’s where the photos of Beyoncé looking askance at her come from.”

“Curran says she then went to go get them those drinks. ‘There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess,’ she said. ‘I’ve never experienced cyberbullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this.'”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have not publicly responded to the reaction around the photo.

