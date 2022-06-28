(CNN) — A first look at the Disney+ original movie “Hocus Pocus 2” is here.

The movie, which reunites Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, is a live-action sequel to the Halloween classic. The trio again play the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters.

According to the official movie synopsis: “It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.”

“Hocus Pocus 2” also stars Sam Richardson (“The Tomorrow War”), Doug Jones (“The Shape of Water”), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Whitney Peak (“Gossip Girl”), Belissa Escobedo (“American Horror Stories”), Lilia Buckingham (“Dirt”), Froyan Gutierrez (“Teen Wolf”) and Tony Hale (“Veep”).

The film is directed by Anne Fletcher and will debut on Disney+ on Sept. 30.

Watch the trailer here.

