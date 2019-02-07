The Suitest Love: National Hotel offers intimate Valentine’s Day experience

Valentine’s Day is only a week away. If you haven’t made plans to treat your cutie pie to something really cool, listen up. We’ve got a suggestion that’ll be music to your ears.

Isn’t that romantic?

The National Hotel on South Beach has a very special Valentine’s Day planned for you and your sweetie.

Nicole Whitaker, director of sales, marketing and events: “It’s called ‘The Suitest Love’ package. It’s part of our ‘Romance Blossoms’ at the National Hotel.”

The package is what the hotel is all about.

Nicole Whitaker: “We’re a place where you want to take your loved one and share some moments together.”

The location of your Valentine’s Day meal is as tasty as the food being served.

Nicole Whitaker: “It’s a magical little setting for a beautiful, romantic dinner for two in one of our poolside cabanas.”

You won’t be dining alone, but you won’t mind.

Your meal includes someone to set the perfect mood.

Nicole Whitaker: “With a guitar serenade specifically for the couple.”

Sooner or later, you’ll have to stop gazing longingly at one another and check out the menu.

Nicole Whitaker: “The Valentine’s Day menu is a temptation menu that is three courses, and you have three options within the three courses.”

The chef will be more than happy to whip you up an excellent black grouper.

Or you can chow down on some top-shelf lamb chops.

Your meal is guaranteed to end on a high note.

Nicole Whitaker: “And then it finishes with a really cute dessert that’s one for you and one for me.”

Once dinner is over, it’s time for more closeness in your specially chosen suite.

You’re surrounded by artwork and all the little things that make Valentine’s Day a night to remember, like strawberries dipped in chocolate.

Nicole Whitaker: “Along with a bottle of Dom Pérignon, as well as beautiful flowers.”

Show your love for the one you love at the National.

Leslie, customer: “What a great way to spend Valentine’s Day. Oh my God, the ambiance here is amazing. The service, the food, the dessert is to die for.”

“The Suitest Love” package isn’t cheap. It costs $1,939 because 1939 is the year the National Hotel opened 80 years ago.

FOR MORE INFO:

National Hotel

1677 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-532-2311

https://nationalhotel.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.