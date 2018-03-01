‘The Strangers’ star Bailee Madison tells Deco about her evolution in scary films

A brand new horror film featuring a local hero is coming to theaters next weekend. Actress Bailee Madison, who’s from the 954, stars in “The Strangers: Prey at Night.” You’ll be cheering for her — when you’re not screaming your head off.

A family is terrorized by a trio of masked murderers in “The Strangers: Prey at Night.”

Deco sat down with Fort Lauderdale native Bailee Madison and her co-star Martin Henderson and found out scaring people isn’t as easy as it seems.

Bailee Madison: “You know, you just have to lose yourself and be as free in the material as possible, so it’s exciting, but it is very nerve-wracking.”

The process of producing a theater full of screaming movie fans started a long time ago for these actors.

Martin Henderson: “It’s not too different than being a kid and playing around and like trying to scare your friends.”

For Bailee, the reasons to be a part of the film were clear.

Bailee Madison: “I did this movie and I was honored to do this movie because it made sense for me — It made sense for where I was, it made sense for what I wanted for myself. I wanted to cry and scream and remind myself that I love doing that.”

There’s plenty of crying and screaming to be done.

The actress isn’t exactly a newcomer to the world of freaky films.

Bailee Madison: “And if you look back at my work when I was younger, I mean, I really did stuff that was more this oriented, except I was just the little girl trapped in it.”

Bailee’s referring to “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark,” the 2010 thriller she made with Katie Holmes.

Her latest role gives her the chance to stretch her acting wings.

Bailee Madison: “To get to be the bad-butt teenager who’s kinda kicking butts and being fierce, that was a good place for where I feel right now.”

Bailee gets high marks as a daughter from her movie dad.

Martin Henderson: “As the parents, we’re there sort of ushering in the family into this really bad situation, and then these guys take control, you know, and have to fight back. And I think they did an amazing job.”

“The Strangers: Prey at Night” is in theaters March 9.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.