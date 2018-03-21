Hotel restaurants. They can be hit or miss. But in the case of the new Carillon Miami Wellness Resort they’ve done a pretty good job of getting in the hit column. The Strand Bar and Grill is the hotel’s signature restaurant. It’s a beautiful space part of the Carillon’s multi-million dollar renovation. The cuisine seasonally inspired with Executive Chef Stephen Ullrich running the show. We sampled a few signature dishes.

Beet Bucatini with arugula pesto, whipped ricotta and Parmesan

Polenta Agnolotti with short rib, kale, and pickled pearl onion

Lamb Trio with smoked yogurt, za’atar, confit tomato and cucumber gremolata

Sea Scallops with artichoke, brussel sprouts, black truffle and pomegranate

Starters $15- $28

Pastas $19- $25

Entrees $29- $45

Located right on the sand on Miami Beach the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort offers a spa and beach club membership. The beautifully renovated property just turned 60. We can only hope we’ll look as good at that age.

The Strand Bar and Grill at Carillon Miami

6801 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33141

305-514-7474

www.thestrandmiami.com

