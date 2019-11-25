The stars of ‘Jumanji’ leave their mark in Mexico with a fun-filled weekend

Leave it to The Rock and friends to make the most of their time in Mexico. Dwayne Johnson and his “Jumanji” co-stars were south of the border to promote the new movie, and they made sure to have a whole lot of fun in the process.

Who invited these two guys to the wedding?! Actually, no one did, and that’s what makes this so great.

Dwayne Johnson and Danny Devito (singing): “Forever more. Forever more! Forever more. That’s how you’ll stay. You’re gonna stay that way baby!”

The Rock and Danny Devito were hanging out in Mexico, where they were doing press for “Jumanji.”

That’s when they decided to crash a wedding. Normal celebrity stuff. They even had some relationship advice.

Dwayne Johnson: “Here’s five important words that Danny and I live by: ‘Yes honey, you are right.’ Hahaha!”

Of course, The Rock was also busy doing interviews this weekend alongside a very thirsty Kevin Hart.

Kev had not one, not two, but three cups of espresso, and let’s just say, media day turned into “Can you smell what Kevin Hart is cookin’?”

Kevin Hart: “I gotta fart. I gotta poot. We gotta address this. This may be a full fledged *beep* situation.”

Things didn’t get better from there.

Dwayne Johnson: “You’re not a nice guy.”

Kevin Hart: “I’m a very nice — oops, excuse me, that’s a poot.”

An eventful weekend for the “Jumanji” stars no doubt.

The best part, though? Their photo op with the one and only Alex Miranda.

Picture perfect.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” is set to be released on Dec. 13.

