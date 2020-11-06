The Spot in Coral Springs offers retro treasure trove for vintage collectors

There’s a fine line between vintage and just plain old crap. Deco found a SoFlo shop that selects the finest in retro gear, so you don’t have to. But don’t call it a thrift shop!

The ’80’s and ’90’s were all about blockbusters and boy bands, hip-hop hits and dueling divas. Now you can take a pop culture cruise down memory lane.

Mike Zavatsky, The Spot: “We’re kind of a vintage store with a thrift store feel, so we have over 2,500 pieces.”

The Spot in Coral Springs takes you back to the future, with throwback threads.

Mike Zavatsky: “At a thrift store, you know the items are donated, so a lot of them aren’t going to have much value. Over here, everything is hand-picked, and they’re almost all in the vintage category.”

Step up your game in this New Kids combo.

Mike Zavatsky: “Now you’re looking at the New Kids 1990 World Tour tee. It’s actually stacked with the New Kids on the Block satin.”

Show your love for Mariah, or Whitney, or give props to Tupac.

Mike Zavatsky: “Tupac tee, it’s the ‘Me Against the World.’ The album came out in ’95, as did the tee, of course.”

It’s not just tees. The staff scours thrift shops and the internet for vintage luxury.

Mike Zavatsky: “What we have is a Chanel jacket. You may actually recognize it as it was worn just a few months ago by Miley Cyrus.”

Not all customers are looking for a blast from their past.

Mike Zavatsky: “A lot of our audience is in their 20s, and then lot of people, also, are younger, never lived in that era, and they want to be able to wear it, too.”

Customer: “I come here like once a week with my little brother, and he really enjoys it, too. He always buys T-shirts for himself, and I buy T-shirts for myself.”

From duds honoring Lady Di, to a splash of ’80’s neon, this little store will make a big impression.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Spot

7431 W. Sample Road

Coral Springs, FL 33065

instagram.com/thespot_coralsprings

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.