(WSVN) - Your magical memories could become historical artifacts.

The Smithsonian National Museum of American History wants you to share photos from your visit to Disneyland or Walt Disney World for a new project.

Museum officials are looking for pictures from all decades to show how the theme park has changed over time.

Be sure to share a story of what the visit meant to you.

