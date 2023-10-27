MIAMI (WSVN) - Renee Ridgeley, the talented voice actress and writer behind ‘The Simpsons,’ is visiting South Florida with a heartfelt mission. She’s in Miami to participate in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk this Saturday.

Ridgeley herself is a breast cancer survivor, having faced her diagnosis in 2016 and undergoing a double mastectomy. In an exclusive interview, she emphasized the importance of these walks in honoring those who have lost their battle with cancer.

“There’s a certain age in your life there’s virtually no one who is not impacted by a friend, a family member or themselves,” said Ridgeley. “So these walks are really important and I go with friends who are also have that aesthetic flat closure which is what I have, so I actually did have implants first and I had to remove them for health reasons, and so whatever path a woman takes, that’s the right path for her.”

Ridgeley’s character on ‘The Simpsons,’ Doctor Wendy Sage, is also a breast cancer survivor and has what Ridgeley calls a “uni-boob” as a result of an aesthetic flat closure, a procedure she herself underwent.

“This show is a reflection of American life and it felt right to represent a character that what so many women — one in eight — will go through in their life. So, to bring Wendy Sage to the show, was really ground-breaking,” Ridgeley expressed.

Her husband, Matt, who also writes for ‘The Simpsons,’ received a touching message from a breast cancer survivor after Doctor Wendy Sage’s premiere episode.

“From a woman who said, ‘I just had breast cancer surgery. I’m lying in my hospital bed and I see myself reflected on television. I can do this,’ and those are the kind of moments you don’t usually get in television,” recalled Ridgeley.

Ridgeley is delighted to share her experience and support breast cancer awareness through her participation in these walks.

“Every person deserves to feel good about their bodies,” she said.

For those who want to join Ridgeley in making strides against breast cancer, there’s still time. The walk takes place on Saturday, with gates opening at 7 a.m. at LoanDepot Park. Over 10,000 participants are expected to come together in support of this crucial cause.

