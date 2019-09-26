The second season of ‘The Masked Singer’ is here!

The season two debut of “The Masked Singer” was TV’s number one show, Wednesday night. The ice cream melted, and the egg got poached! One of the booted celebs talked with Deco.

“The Masked Singer” is back and bigger than ever! There are 16 celebs under those masks, and after seeing eight of them perform Wednesday night, two have been unmasked and eliminated. Did you guess right?

The egg was a tough one to crack. The ice cream lost its top too.

Gamer Ninja and skater Johnny Weir didn’t make the cut. When we caught up with Johnny Thursday morning, he told Deco he’s OK with the early elimination.

Johnny Weir: “Well, ‘The Masked Singer’ gave me an opportunity to live out my childhood fantasies of being a pop star.”

Johnny said that elaborate costume, complete with a fried egg hat, helped him give the best performance possible.

Johnny Weir: “The egg mask gave me the anonymity to really do my best. I didn’t even shave for my performance because I was so focused on my singing.”

Even under that egg mask, judges Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy were spot on with their guesses.

Jenny McCarthy: “I definitely think ice skater. Definitely has some grace, so I was thinking Johnny Weir, maybe.”

Johnny Weir: “It’s wild that the judges could guess, and people at home tweeting and instagramming, they knew it was me before I even did anything. That means I’ve done a good job.”

With Johnny Weir and Ninja gone, there are 14 singers left, and it’s anybody’s guess who they could be. Actually, we found out a little secret during this interview. It’s not completely a secret who’s under those masks.

Johnny Weir: “You then have to tell people that organize your life for you. My manager, my agents, of course, all had to know we were doing this.”

The masks are back next Wednesday at 8 p.m., right here on 7.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.