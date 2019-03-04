‘The Sandlot’ director announces TV series reboot with original cast

(WSVN) - Fans have waited more than 25 years for a remake of “The Sandlot,” and now their prayers have been answered.

The 1993 film is finally getting a reboot, but this time on the small screen.

Director David Mickey Evans said on a baseball podcast that the sequel will come as a TV series inspired by the original film.

The best part? It will feature the original cast.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.