The Rolling Stones to kick off U.S. tour at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Rolling Stones are ready to kick off their American tour next spring, and Miami is their first date.

The famous English rock band will start their 13-date tour at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on April 20.

Fans will get a chance to hear crowd favorites like “Satisfaction” and “Gimme Shelter,” along with some of their new hits.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 30.

For a full list of tour dates, click here.

