Hollywood superstar and former WWE wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised UFC newcomer Themba Gorimbo during an interview at a gym in Miami.

The video, shared by The Rock himself on social media, showed the action star stealthily approaching Gorimbo from behind during the interview.

As the UFC newcomer continued answering questions, he suddenly noticed The Rock standing to his left.

Gorimbo’s initial surprise quickly turned into sheer disbelief as he realized the presence of the legendary Hollywood actor and wrestling icon beside him.

The Rock, known for his charitable deeds and interactions with fans, revealed in the post that he had flown down to Miami specifically to meet the rising UFC star.

“We’ve never met but I had to fly to Miami to look this man @TheAnswerMMA in the eyes, hug him and shake his hand. I’ve been moved & motivated by his story,” read the tweet.

The gesture left both fans and Gorimbo himself astonished and touched by the unexpected encounter.

Themba, who recently won his first fight in the UFC, had practically nothing in his bank account when he won and he was sleeping on a couch at the gym.

“If you look in my bank account there’s $7 right now in my bank account there’s $7,” said Themba.

After Themba won his fight, the rock explained that and tweeted that “He sold his fight gear (trunks & gloves) online and made $7,000. Instead of using the money to find a place to live, he built a bush pump so his village back in Zimbabwe can have clean water.”

Gorimbo, a Zimbabwean-born fighter, is a newcomer to the UFC scene and has been making waves with impressive performances in recent bouts.

Johnson said the fighter has never asked him for anything, but he wanted to help and at one time, he too, only had $7 in his bank account.

Themba gave all of us, including the rock, an inspiring story of perseverance, one that seems far from over.