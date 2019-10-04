‘The Rock’ surprises 100-year-old fan with video message for birthday

One of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s biggest fans got an unexpected gift for her 100th birthday.

Jamie Klingler told BuzzFeed News that her friend’s grandmother, Marie Grover, has been a fan of “The Rock” for the past 30 years.

Klingler, a communications and events expert from Philadelphia who lives in London, decided to try to get the actor to send Grover a special message for her 100th birthday.

“She is a wonderful woman who enhanced my childhood and my life,” she told the organization.

Klingler said she reached out to Johnson’s publicist and agent before Grover’s birthday in hopes the request would reach him.

However, it wasn’t until Johnson saw a tweet from Klingler that he filmed a video for Grover.

What?? First I’m hearing of this! Who’s turning 100? Beautiful age! What do you need, Jamie? — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 22, 2019

Johnson made a video, sent it to Klingler who then passed it along to her friend in Philadelphia, who then showed it to Johnson.

Johnson can be heard singing “Happy Birthday” to Grover and wishing her love and voicing his gratitude to have her as a fan.

“I’m sending you so much love, and a huge congratulations on 100 years. What an amazing life,” Johnson said.

Klingler tweeted video of Grover’s reaction, where she is seen with a huge smile on her face.

“Grandmom Grover is going viral at age 100 and I’m loving her joy at being internet famous for at least a couple of days,” Klingler wrote.

Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover! I’m honored you’re a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, Rock.

(wish my grandma was still around, but stuff like this is always the best part of fame) #phillystrong 💝 https://t.co/EvuKAbuULT — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.