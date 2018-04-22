The Rock rents out movie theater for student who asked him to prom

(WSVN) - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave a high school a one-of-a-kind prom experience after a student asked him to be her date.

When Still Water Area High School student Katie Kelzenberg asked the Rock to prom, she probably did not actually think he would respond.

However, the Rock came through and although he couldn’t take Katie to prom because he was shooting a film at the time, he did decide to rent a full movie theater for her and her friends.

Johnson also said he was impressed by Katie’s courage.

