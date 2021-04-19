The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne celebrates 20th anniversary with monthly $20 meal deals

The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne has been a go-to resort in Miami-Dade for 20 years!

To celebrate this milestone, the Ritz has a special that you can keep coming back to enjoy. Turns out 20 is the magic number.

Happy anniversary Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne!

Chef Gregory Thompson: “We’ve been in Miami exactly 20 years.”

Two decades never looked so good!

Chef Gregory Thompson: “The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne is an island resort in the luxury oasis of Miami.”

Wanna get in on their celebration? The only number you need to remember is 20!

Chef Gregory Thompson: “In honor of our anniversary, we are going to be offering $20 specials on the 20th of select months. At our restaurants across the property.”

They’re dishing out some “Ritzy” party food.

Chef Gregory Thompson: “Rumbar is our Cuban-inspired bar offering signature tapas and a flight of rums.”

Aaron Dutcher: “The empanadas I had right now were so good. probably the best I’ve ever had.”

What’s a bash without bubbly?

Chef Gregory Thompson: “Light Keepers is our signature restaurant and we are offering 1/2 dozen oysters and champagne.”

Talk about a tasty way to honor the big 2-0!

Chef Gregory Thompson: “Dune is our beach restaurant. We are going to be offering signature sliders and a beer. At Cantina Beach Restaurant we will be offering two tacos and a mini margarita.”

Party on! The Ritz’s anniversary meal deals are the gifts that keep on giving ’cause they go on for months!

Aaron Dutcher: “I definitely will be trying to come here each time they have the special because why not? You’re going to be at the Ritz-Carlton.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

455 Grand Bay Drive Key Biscayne

Miami, FL 33149

305-365-4500

https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/miami/key-biscayne

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.