We at Deco are pretty sure we could blend into an emergency room pretty easily, but the TV doctors on “The Resident” do it even better. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet talked with the stars and their prescription for drama.

I know CPR, and I’m pretty sure I could “trake” someone, but that’s nothing compared to the skills of the stars of “The Resident.” They told us about season 2 and some things they wish they’d never seen.

Matt Czuchry (as Conrad Hawkins): “Chastain can take care of itself. Our downtime’s finally synched up.”

“The Resident” is all about relationships. Nurse Nic rules doctor Conrad’s heart, while his dad runs the hospital.

Matt Czuchry (as Conrad Hawkins): “You wanted to see me?”

Bruce Greenwood (as Randolph Bell): “No, he did.”

Yeah, it’s gonna be that kinda year on “The Resident.”

Matt Czuchry: “I think that’s the fun of the show, is when you have the personal and the professional and they mix together.”

Matt Czuchry, who plays Doc Conrad, told Deco this season is a prescription for drama. In Monday night’s season premiere, the power goes out.

Matt Czuchry: “It creates these interesting dilemmas that you wouldn’t expect. Some of them being ethical dilemmas about moving patients.”

Bruce Greenwood (as Randolph Bell): “Every moment we transfer patients, we hemorrhage money.”

Whether it’s money or blood, hemorrhaging in a hospital is never good.

Matt Czuchry: “If you move patients to another hospital, that’s gonna cost money. Or do you risk their lives by having them in Chastain, in our hospital, where the power is suspect?”

Bruce Greenwood: “Sometimes there’s a little ethical purgatory.”

Ethical purgatory? I’m gonna try not to think about that the next time I’m checking in for a procedure.

But let’s be honest. It’s something that’s always in the back of our minds.

Matt Czuchry: “I think that’s another great element of the show, is that it is something that connects people from all walks of life.”

Glenn Morshower (as Marshall Winthrop): “I need to see data before making a commitment.”

Matt Czuchry (as Conrad Hawkins): “Is that a polite way of saying ‘no?'”

“The Resident” works to keep it real, and that means getting a real look at real procedures.

Shaunette Renee Wilson: “Sometimes I would get a video of a procedure or operation.”

Emily VanCamp: “I’ve seen way too many YouTube videos of procedures that I just need, or try, to unsee.”

Yeah, that’s gonna be burned into her retinas for a while.

Glenn Morshower (as Marshall Winthrop): “Is there any way this could have been prevented?”

So get ready for a pulse-racing show, with some hot doctors, and Dr. Conrad wouldn’t have it any other way.

Matt Czuchry: “It wouldn’t make for good television, and it wouldn’t make for good life, either.”

Get ready to play doctor. New episodes of “The Resident” air Mondays at 8 p.m., right here on 7.

