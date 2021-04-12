‘The Real Magic Mike’ unscripted competition series coming to HBO Max

(CNN) — A new series that will transform a group of men into real-life Magic Mikes is coming.

HBO Max has ordered “The Real Magic Mike,’ an unscripted competition series from Eureka Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, which is set to debut later this year.

The “exhilarating and sexy” series will transform ten men who have “lost their magic” into beautiful men.

“They will bare their souls and more as they evolve their bodies, learn to perform spectacular routines, and develop a new level of self-confidence,” read a description of the show from HBO Max.

The men will learn to strip, “rid themselves of emotional baggage and regain their mojo,” but there will only be one winner, who will be crowned the “Real Magic Mike.” He will win a cash prize and an opportunity to perform on the Magic Mike Live stage in Las Vegas.

“Magic Mike is one of Warner Bros.’ most iconic franchises,” said Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television. (CNN and Warner Bros. share parent company WarnerMedia.)

Executive producers include Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Gregory Jacobs, Nick Wechsler, Vincent Marini, Alycia Rossiter, Cassie Lambert Scalettar, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and David Tibballs alongside co-executive producer Kevin Boyer.

Producers are currently looking for contestants nationwide.

Watch out, Channing Tantum.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.