‘The Real’ announces Garcelle Beauvais as new co-host

(WSVN) - “The Real” has found a new co-host.

The daytime talk show, which airs right here on 7, announced on Monday that actress Garcelle Beauvais will join the panel.

The actress is known for her roles in “The Jamie Foxx Show” and, more recently, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Beauvais joins the show following Amanda Seales and Tamera Mowry’s exits this summer.

She will join original co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton in the now virtual Girl Chat panel.

Season 7 is set to premiere Sept. 21, right here on 7.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.