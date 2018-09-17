‘The Predator’ cast talk about what they’d do during an alien invasion

So while “The Predator” didn’t exactly scare up big numbers in theaters, the creature actually did spook the A-list cast. Deco’s alien truther Chris Van Vliet is here with the investigation. What’s up, Chris?

Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key and the rest of the cast aren’t gonna let a little alien invasion scare them off. At least not in the movie.

But what about in real life?

We took a trip up to Toronto to sit down with them to find out.

Sterling Brown (as Traeger): “Predators just don’t sit around making hats out of ribcages. They conquered space.”

And now they’re here to wipe out mankind, because they’re predators, and we’re prey. That’s how these things work.

Boyd Holbrook (as Quinn McKenna): “Should I be worried?”

Trevante Rhodes (as Nebraska Williams): “Probably.”

Allow Olivia Munn to elaborate.

Olivia Munn: “Its strength and abilities are so far beyond anything we could even think about and I think that’s what makes it so terrifying.”

In “The Predator,” Olivia, who plays a scientist, teams up with Boyd Holbrook and a group of highly-skilled misfits, known as the Loonies. They’re Earth’s last line of defense.

Duncan Fraser (as VA Psych): “We need to know if you pose a threat.”

Boyd Holbrook (as Quinn McKenna): “We’re assassins. Isn’t posing a threat kinda the point?”

The Loonies aren’t backing down against these ugly creatures in the movie, but met with an alien invasion in real life?

Keegan-Michael Key: “Come on, come on. I don’t even know what I’m dealing with. Why take the chance of making it angry?”

Thomas Jane: “Right?”

Keegan-Michael Key: “If you caught me, I’d be like ‘What do you need to know? Because I’ll tell you where all the installations and bombs are!'”

Yeah, so Keegan-Michael Key is out…

Augusto Aguilera: “I’d protect my family, straight up, by running away with them.”

Trevante Rhodes: “I would hide to see what transpires, but definitely flight.”

Thanks for the help, guys. Boyd, however, has a different perspective.

Boyd Holbrook: “I would love nothing more than to see a real alien before I go.”

Come to think of it, Keegan may be helpful after all.

We asked the former “Key and Peele” star how he’d spoof the movie, and it sounds like his idea could really keep the predator distracted.

Keegan-Michael Key: “I would love to see a predator get a haircut. ‘I wanna keep the dreads, but I don’t want it — I want it shoulder length.'”

Thomas Jane: “‘Yeah, trim it down on my shoulders.'”

Keegan-Michael Key: “Just get it up here a little bit. What if I just bunned it all up?”

“The Predator” is in theaters now.

