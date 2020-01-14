The PortoVino Wine Purse holds 2 bottles of wine along with all your belongings

A great outfit needs a great purse, and now, there’s a new product that takes your favorite accessory to a whole ‘nother level. You might say, when it comes to your bar tab, it’s in the bag.

From totes to clutches, there’s a bag for every occasion, but this purse has an extra feature.

Marisa China, PortoVino founder: “When you unzip this pocket, you can open up an insulated compartment, and that’s where you can drop in what we call your party pouch.”

Yeah, she said party pouch.

Introducing the PortoVino Wine Purse, it holds all your stuff plus two bottles of wine.

Marisa China: “This actually has two pouring spouts. Your friend likes red, you like white, you have the ability to put two single bottles of wine in there.”

From chardonnay to cabernet, you can sip and swirl on the go.

Marisa China: “Anytime you gather with friends, there’s that opportunity to have a drink together. Why not pour the drink of your choice?”

Yes, why not?

I guess as long as you’re not in a bar or something, right?

Marisa China: “We definitely want our customers to be responsible. We don’t want anyone to get into any trouble. *laughs*”

In the interest of journalism, Deco decided to take the wine purse out for testing.

Yeah, that’s it: testing.

